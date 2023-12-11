Cybertruck Vs. R1T: EPA Data Reveals How Tesla's EV Pickup Pales In Comparison To Rivian's Offering

Loading... Loading...

As the hype around Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA Cybertruck launch settles down, users have begun comparing the electric pickup truck from the company’s stable with rival offerings.

Documents related to Cybertruck posted on the Environmental Protection Agency’s website last week show the EV paling in comparison to Rivian Automotive, Inc.’s RIVN R1T in certain metrics.

What Happened: Both versions of Cybertruck, namely the Cybertruck Beast and Cybertuck all-wheel drive have less efficiency at higher speeds compared to Rivian’s R1T variants, a Reddit user going by the handle Wugz said in a post.

Wh/mi, which is the amount of energy used to go per mile was higher for the Cybertruck at speeds of 50 miles per hour and 70 miles per hour.

Chart courtesy of Reddit thread

See Also: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla Stock

Other Performance Metrics: Certification Summary Information posted on the EPA’s website shows that both Cybertruck variants have a lithium-ion 816V battery with 150A energy capacity. This would translate to a pack size of 122.4 kWh. This compares to 149 kWh and 135 kWh, respectively, for Rivian’s Max Pack and Large Pack, Electrek reported.

Why It’s Important: Cybertruck is seen as a catalyst that can kickstart Tesla’s deliveries, which have taken a hit from the softening of demand. Future Fund’s Gary Black expects the vehicle to have a “halo effect” on the sales of the rest of Tesla’s vehicle lineups.

However, analysts have expressed concerns over its pricier nature and production ramp-up. The high-end trims, the Cyberbeast and all-wheel drive, are priced at $99,000 and $80,000, respectively. Rivian, which sells three variants of R1T, has a starting price of $73,000.

Deepwater Asset Management’s Gene Munster, though positive about the Cybertruck, sees only a marginal contribution to growth until 2026.

Tesla ended Monday’s session up 0.49% at $243.84, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Related Link: C-Suite Exodus At Tesla? After Dojo Supercomputer Lead’s Rumored Exit, AI Infra Head Tim Zaman Jumps Ship To Google’s DeepMind