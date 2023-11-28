WATCH: Tesla Model Y Leaves Ford F-150 Raptor In The Dust As They Race Up Sand Dune

Loading... Loading... Loading...

A day after video emerged online of a Model Y racing up a sand dune against two jeeps, a new video now shows the electric SUV from Tesla Inc TSLA racing up against the ‘high-performance’ Ford F-150 Raptor.

What Happened: While at the onset of the climb, the raptor is seen ahead of Model Y in the video, the SUV gains speed along the slope to reach the top faster. The video was originally posted on the Instagram profile with the user name ‘bu.frah’ a week ago.

Other videos posted on the same account shows the Model Y racing against a red Jeep Wrangler and leaving it in the dust.

From the videos, it is unclear as to what tires the Model Y was using or what gear was deployed on the truck. However, social media users couldn’t help but note the performance of the mid-size SUV against the truck claimed to be for off-roading.

Why It Matters: The videos gain significance in light of Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck delivery event. The Cybertruck, once delivered, will be up against Ford’s trucks and given that Tesla’s SUV is already beating it on performance, Tesla enthusiasts are positive on Cybertruck against Ford’s vehicles.

Late last month, Ford Motor Co F CEO Jim Farley talked about the company’s upcoming second-generation full size electric pickup truck during the company’s third quarter earnings call while simultaneously throwing shade at the Cybertruck.

Calling the Gen-2 truck "one of the most thrilling vehicles he saw in his career," Farley said, "I'd take this truck seven days of the week over a Cybertruck." However, consumers will have to wait until 2025 for the Gen-2 truck.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: EV Dreams Getting Costlier? Tesla Hikes Model Y Long-Range Prices In China For Third Time This Month