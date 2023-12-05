Verizon's New Bundle Gets You Netflix And Max For $10 A Month, But There's A Catch

Loading... Loading... Loading...

If you are tired of streaming services hiking prices, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has a deal that might interest you. The carrier is offering a new Netflix and Max bundle for $10 a month, knocking off $7 from the total cost.

What Happened: Verizon has announced a new Netflix and Max bundle for $10 monthly for an ad-supported plan of both services.

Separately, Netflix Inc.'s NFLX plan costs $6.99, while Warner Bros. Discovery's WBD Max costs $9.99 per month, bringing the total to $17.

This is a unique offering, too – there are no other Netflix and Max bundles on offer, which makes Verizon's offer an attractive proposition.

You can also opt for a Walt Disney Co. DIS bundle worth $10 with one of the plans that Verizon has on offer.

For $20 per month, you get access to Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN.

This sounds like a good deal at a time when all major streaming services have announced price hikes.

Here's The Catch: You need to be a Verizon myPlan customer which has three unlimited plans that you can subscribe to.

The most affordable myPlan service is called Unlimited Welcome, and it costs $75 per month, giving you unlimited 5G data, texts, and talk time, along with a Walmart+ membership worth $10.

Alternatively, you can shell out $100 per month and go for either Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate – the ‘Plus' option gets you a Disney bundle. In contrast, the ‘Ultimate' option gets you Apple Inc.'s AAPL One subscription that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+.

