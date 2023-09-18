Apple Inc. AAPL seems incredibly confident about the capabilities of the A17 Pro chipset, and it believes that the iPhone 15 Pro will be "the best game console".

What Happened: Apple believes the A17 Pro-powered iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be better than Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Xbox gaming consoles.

In an interview with IGN, senior Apple executives underscored the performance gains that the A17 Pro chipset brings to the table. They say this gives them enough confidence to claim that the iPhone 15 Pro will be a gamer's delight.

"It’s a powerhouse game console, but one that is in your pocket that you can take anywhere, game over different wireless networks, game on different titles, different ways that you get. I mean, it’s remarkable how it all comes together," said Kaiann Drance, VP of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

While the old adage goes that the best camera or game console is the one you have with you, Apple executives are confident enough that they no longer have this exception for the iPhone 15 Pro.

"I think they say the best game console is the one you have with you. It’s going to be the best game console," said Jeremy Sandmel, Apple's Senior Director of GPU Software.

Apple's decision to give an interview to IGN also points to the company's focus on mobile gaming.

A Glimpse Into A17 Pro's Performance: Earlier last week, benchmarks on Geekbench revealed just how wide the gap is between Apple's latest flagship and Samsung's upcoming flagship.

The A17 Pro-powered iPhone 15 Pro beat the Samsung Galaxy S24, powered by Qualcomm Inc.’s QCOM Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, by a huge 30% margin, according to benchmark results spotted on Geekbench.

The results show that the iPhone 15 Pro beat the Galaxy S24 by over 30% in terms of single-core performance – the iPhone 15 Pro’s single-core score stood at 2,914, while the unreleased Galaxy S24 Plus recorded 2,233 points.

