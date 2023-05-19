How To Use ChatGPT On Mobile Like A Pro

ChatGPT, the brainchild of Sam Altman-led OpenAI, is a technological marvel that has ignited an artificial intelligence revolution.

Since its launch in late 2022, this AI-powered chatbot has become the talk of the town, capturing the attention of Twitter bigwigs, Google geniuses, Amazon aficionadas, Microsoft maestros, Meta enthusiasts and even music label and food industry moguls.

The chatbot has skyrocketed to unparalleled fame, leaving behind the likes of TikTok and becoming the fastest-growing “app” of all time.

What Happened: OpenAI’s chatGPT has taken the world by storm with its advanced conversational capabilities and is now available at your fingertips. With the recent release of the ChatGPT app for iPhone, communicating with this cutting-edge AI has become easier than ever.

See Also: Elon Musk Credits Himself For ChatGPT-Parent’s Success: ‘I Am The Reason OpenAI Exists’

The app is currently available in the U.S. and is expected to roll out in other countries in the coming weeks. Although an Android version isn’t available yet, various alternatives and ways to access ChatGPT on your mobile devices exist.

If you are trying to navigate your way through the unfamiliar territory of chatGPT on mobile, we are here to help you with every piece of crucial information. So, let’s dive right in:

What Can I Expect From ChatGPT App On iPhone

OpenAI unleashed an official chatGPT app exclusively for iPhone users on Thursday, causing quite a stir.

Available for direct download from the App Store, this app, albeit limited to U.S. users, can provide instant answers, tailored advice, creative inspiration, professional input and exciting learning opportunities.

Additionally, if users want access to the latest chatGPT model, they can opt for a ChatGPT Plus subscription at the cost of $20 per month.

How To Download & Install

Downloading and installing ChatGPT on your iPhone is a straightforward process. Simply head over to the Apple App Store, search for “ChatGPT” and tap on “Get” to install.

How To Use ChatGPT App On Mobile For iOS

Once installed, open the ChatGPT app to begin interacting with the AI. You can either use the same login and password you have been using for the chatGPT’s web version. However, if you are new to chatGPT or intend to set up a new account, you will need to go through the signup process — which, again is pretty straightforward.

Once you are in, the chatbot will offer you the option to choose either GPT-4 variant or GPT-3.5.

After this step, users can type in their queries or statements and chatGPT will respond conversationally. The app’s intuitive interface makes it easy even for first-time users to navigate.

How to Begin a Conversation with ChatGPT on Mobile

Starting a conversation with ChatGPT is as simple as typing a message or speaking into your phone. Whether you’re asking for information, seeking advice, or just chatting for fun, ChatGPT is ready to engage.

However, sometimes, the prompts you feed in might not get the desired response — but you can try out some already tried and tested prompts and get the ball rolling.

Subsequently, it is crucial to bear in mind that no matter how you employ chatGPT on your iPhone, the AI-powered chatbot might not always provide spot-on answers. Unlike the regular version of Google Search, chatGPT is not as accurate.

Therefore, it is advisable to exercise caution and consider fact-checking some of the information offered by the chatbot.

Exploring the Advanced Features of ChatGPT Plus

ChatGPT Plus, a premium subscription, provides additional benefits such as faster response times and early access to new features. Subscribers also get exclusive access to GPT-4, OpenAI’s most advanced language model.

Navigating the ChatGPT Interface: An Overview

The ChatGPT interface on iPhone is user-friendly and intuitive. It features a clean layout with a focus on the chat area. You’ll also find settings and options for customizing your chat experience.

The interface is somewhat like the web experience, but it will appear more clean.

Mastering User Settings for a Customized Experience

In the ChatGPT app settings, users can adjust preferences to enhance their chat experience. These settings range from data privacy options to themes and beta features like web browsing and plugins.

Staying Safe and Protecting Your Data with ChatGPT Mobile

Last month, OpenAI introduced a fresh addition to chatGPT, sometimes called “Incognito mode.” The feature ensures that users’ conversation records are not saved or utilized to enhance the AI capabilities of chatGPT.

According to the company, users can go to Settings and toggle off chat history, thereby safeguarding their data from being leveraged for training OpenAI’s chatGPT models.

Troubleshooting Common Issues in the ChatGPT Mobile App

Should you encounter any issues while using the ChatGPT app, the built-in help center provides troubleshooting guides and tips to resolve common problems.

Leveraging Voice Input: The ‘Whisper’ Speech Recognition Model

ChatGPT app for iPhone comes equipped with a voice input feature powered by OpenAI’s ‘Whisper’ speech recognition model. This allows users to speak their queries instead of typing, providing a more natural and engaging user experience.

How To Use ChatGPT On Android

While an Android version of the ChatGPT app is not available as of now, OpenAI has assured that one is on the horizon. In the meantime, Android users can still access ChatGPT through various alternatives.

Best Alternatives To ChatGPT For Android

Third-party applications such as Google Bard and Microsoft Bing offer AI chatting capabilities that can serve as alternatives to ChatGPT for Android users. While these AI-powred chatbots might not provide the exact same experience, they can be useful until the official ChatGPT app is available on Android.

In fact, Bing AI, which was previously only available on limited preview and is now accessible to everyone, is powered by the same OpenAI technology that works behind chatGPT.

How To Browse ChatGPT With Web Browser On Mobile

Android users can also use their mobile web browser to access ChatGPT. Simply open your preferred browser, navigate to the ChatGPT website and start conversing with the AI. While not as seamless as a dedicated app, it’s a viable option for Android users awaiting the official release.

To Summarize

Whether you’re an iPhone user enjoying the newly launched ChatGPT app or an Android user eagerly awaiting its release, there’s no doubt that having this advanced conversational AI on your smartphone changes the game.

While we anticipate the Android app’s release, non-iPhone users have several alternatives, including mobile web browsers or third-party apps.

With its remarkable conversational abilities and user-friendly interface, chatGPT is poised to redefine our smartphone experience, bringing the future of AI-driven communication into our daily lives.

Stay tuned for updates as OpenAI continues to expand its offerings, bringing AI closer to everyone, one app at a time.

Editor's Note: Artificial intelligence was used as a secondary aid in the writing of this story.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: ChatGPT Correctly Predicted 3 Of 3 NFL Playoff Matchups

Photo by Sanket Mishra on Pexels