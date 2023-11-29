In His Final Day In Office, Donald Trump Pardoned A Drug Smuggler Who Once Beat A Kid 'Black And Blue' With His Belt

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump pardoned a drug smuggler in his final day in office who prosecutors allege once beat a "kid" with his belt until his entire body was covered in bruises.

What To Know: New reports surfaced suggesting Trump destroyed a Justice Department investigation into predatory lending by pardoning convicted drug smuggler Jonathan Braun during his last day in office.

Braun was serving a 10-year sentence in the U.S. after being indicted on accusations of smuggling and selling $1.72 billion worth of marijuana.

Braun also worked as a "predatory lender, making what judges later found were fraudulent and usurious loans to cash-strapped small businesses," according to the New York Times. Prosecutors were negotiating a cooperation deal with Braun to get him to share details about the other industry insiders in exchange for his release.

Those negotiations were squashed when Trump pardoned Braun. It's not clear why he issued the pardon, although recent reports suggested the Braun family used ties to Charles Kushner, the father of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, to get the former president to consider the pardon.

Why It Matters: According to a Business Insider report, Braun had a history of abusive behavior and showed he won't hesitate to threaten others if he feels the need to protect himself.

When Braun was indicted in 2010, his attorneys argued that he should be released on bail, but prosecutors flagged him as a flight risk, citing an incident in which he beat a young worker with a belt.

The young "kid" was tasked with guarding $100,000 worth of marijuana in California, which was stolen. When Braun found out, he told the employee to pay him back and when he refused, he flew to California and began attacking him with his belt.

Court documents show he "viciously" whipped the worker. Braun reportedly admitted the assault left the "kid's" entire body "black and blue."

Braun then went to the kid's family to get the money, which he ultimately recovered, according to court documents.

Braun also reportedly threatened another worker who threatened to share information with authorities.

"[I]f you interfere with my life and make me uncomfortable you will leave me no choice but to do the same back to you in a much worse way," Braun reportedly said in a text.

Just a few months after his release, Braun started back in the predatory lending business. Two months ago, a New York state judge barred him from continuing his work in the industry.

