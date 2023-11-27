Federal Judge Quashes Trump's 'Fishing Expedition' To Subpoena Jan. 6 Records

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, a federal judge has put a halt to former President Donald Trump‘s effort to subpoena records related to the attack on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021.

What Happened: Trump’s subpoena efforts aimed at obtaining details about the Jan. 6 riot were dismissed by Judge Tanya Chutkan, reported The Hill. The judge described Trump’s request as more of a "fishing expedition" than a genuine legal inquiry.

In a filing from October, Trump claimed that the House select committee’s investigation of the riot had not revealed all the evidence it had gathered. Trump sought to subpoena Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the panel’s chair, and other government officials, alleging that there were "missing materials."

Judge Chutkan, presiding over the federal case concerning Trump’s actions, concluded that Trump had not fulfilled the legal criteria for issuing the subpoenas. Trump also attempted to force Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee chairman, to comply. His subpoena attempts included the national archivist and attorneys for the White House and the Department of Homeland Security.

Thompson defended the committee’s conduct, stating that all necessary work products and official records, including transcripts of all witness interviews, had been handed over. He clarified that the committee was not charged with preserving all video recordings of interviews or depositions not used in their hearings.

Why It Matters: This development comes after Trump’s attorneys had previously sought archived materials from the Jan. 6 investigation. Federal prosecutors in the election interference case involving Trump had pushed back against his subpoena efforts, categorizing them as a "fishing expedition."

Prosecutors, including special counsel Jack Smith, had requested the court to reject Trump’s motion, arguing that the government had already provided the defendant with the Select Committee records identified with any specificity, making Trump’s motion wholly unnecessary.

Photo via Shutterstock.

