Chris Christie Brags About Beating Trump In Possible UFC Fight: "I'd Kick His Ass"

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said that he is confident he would emerge victorious in a physical altercation with former President Donald Trump if the two engaged in a UFC-style cage match.

What Happened: In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Piers Morgan asked Christie, "Talking of fighting, if you and Trump got in the ring — he loves his UFC and stuff like that, right? — if you got in the octagon, you and him, who would win?"

Christie replied, "Oh, come on. The guy is 78 years old [actually 77]. I'd kick his ass."

When asked about the potential of their hypothetical fight being the undercard to the rumored cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Christie, who currently is seventh among Republican candidates according to GOP polls, stated that he would fully commit to the fight under Trump's conditions.

"Did you see that picture of Zuckerberg? Looking pretty buff. If I were Elon, I'd be a little bit worried," he said.

"I'll fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants, in any arena he wants — whether it's on a debate stage or in the octagon," Christie added.

"Here's the bottom line. For the last 30 years, I've struggled with my weight as tens of millions of Americans struggle with their weight. There are times when I do well, and there are times when I don't do very well, and it's a struggle," Christie told Morgan. "When he says that stuff about me, coming from him, it's a compliment."

Christie also acknowledged the derogatory remarks made by Donald Trump Jr. regarding his weight. In a tweet in June, Trump Jr. referred to the governor as "Krispy Kreme Christie."

Why It Matters: Trump and Christie have gone back and forth recently. Earlier this month, Christie said he was "living rent-free" in Trump's head after the former president shared a photo on Truth Social of his 2024 presidential primary opponent sleeping on a plane.

Amid reports of Trump redirecting donations from his 2024 presidential campaign to a political action committee used to cover his legal expenses, Christie has also openly criticized the former president. The reports have surprised and unsettled donors who had intended to contribute to Trump's campaign.

Christie also called the ex-president "the cheapest S.O.B. I've ever met in my life."

"What Donald Trump is good at is spending other people's money," Christie said.

