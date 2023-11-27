Donald Trump's Last-Minute Pardon In 2021 Stifles Major DOJ Investigation: Questions Raised Over Jared Kushner's Role

Loading... Loading... Loading...

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, fresh doubts have surfaced regarding a pardon issued by former President Donald Trump to Jonathan Braun in the closing moments of his term in 2021, and the role played by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

What Happened: According to The New York Times report, the Trump pardon “destroyed” a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into predatory lending across the country.

Braun, a New Yorker, was serving a 10-year sentence for running a large marijuana ring. At the time of his pardon, Braun was under investigation for predatory lending and making violent threats against his victims.

Braun was reportedly negotiating with the DOJ to provide evidence against others in the industry at the time of his pardon.

“The commutation dealt a substantial blow to an ambitious criminal investigation being led by the Justice Department's U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan aimed at punishing members of the predatory lending industry who hurt small businesses. Mr. Braun and prosecutors were in negotiations over a cooperation deal in which he would be let out of prison in exchange for flipping on industry insiders and potentially even wearing a wire. But the commutation instantly destroyed the government's leverage on Mr. Braun,” the report said.

The report also highlights the potential involvement of Jared Kushner and his father, Charles Kushner, in steering the pardon proposal to Trump. It suggests that the Braun family used their connection to Charles Kushner to get the pardon in front of Trump.

Jared Kushner’s White House office reportedly drafted the language used in the news release to announce the commutations. It also emphasizes the lack of rigorous vetting of applications and the sidelining of the Justice Department during the Trump administration’s clemency considerations.

Manhattan prosecutors involved in the negotiation process with Braun were not consulted, and former attorney general Bill Barr also voiced concerns about pardons being granted without department vetting.

Why It Matters: Almost three years later, the implications of Braun’s commutation are unfolding, prompting fresh inquiries into Trump’s interventions in criminal justice matters. This raises concerns about what actions the former president might take in a potential second term, where he could follow through on his hints of freeing supporters involved in the Capitol storming and potentially pardoning himself if convicted of federal charges.

Shortly after his release by Trump, Braun resumed his activities as a predatory lender, as per New York State’s attorney general. However, just two months ago, a New York state judge prohibited him from continuing in this industry.

