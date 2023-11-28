OnePlus 12 Teaser Shows Off New Colors And Design Of One Of The First Phones With Qualcomm's Latest Chipset

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone has been teased, showing off new color options and a new alert slider position. It will be amongst the first smartphones to be powered by Qualcomm Inc.’s QCOM latest flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

What Happened: OnePlus has revealed official images of the yet-to-launch OnePlus 12 in the company’s teasers. The smartphone will be available in green, black, and white.

The design of the OnePlus 12 is akin to its predecessor, the OnePlus 11, but the Alert Slider has been relocated.

See Also: This Spanish AI Model Is Earning Up To $11,000 A Month, And Celebrities Are Sliding In Her DMs

The Alert Slider, a key feature lauded by users for its ability to seamlessly toggle between mute, vibrate, and sound profiles, has been moved to the left-hand side of the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus has stated that this adjustment was necessary to incorporate a new integrated antenna to augment signal performance and diminish game streaming latency.

The OnePlus 12 will also boast key features such as a new Sony sensor for its 50-megapixel main camera and a 64-megapixel, 3X periscopic telephoto camera, both tuned in collaboration with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad.

The phone will also house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 2K display panel from BOE supporting wireless charging.

While more information is yet to be disclosed, OnePlus will announce a global launch date for the OnePlus 12 on Dec. 15.

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Why It Matters: This comes after previous reports stated that OnePlus 12 might be one of the first phones to feature Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

This could potentially boost the device’s performance and make it a strong competitor in the smartphone market.

Image source – OnePlus Website

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Best Black Friday Deals Under $100: AirPods, Kindles, Smart Speakers And More

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.