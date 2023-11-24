Loading... Loading... Loading...

Aitana Lopez is a Spanish model with over 128,000 followers on Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Instagram. She earns up to $11,000 a month, and celebrities are apparently sliding into her Instagram DMs.

The only catch? Aitana is an AI model.

What Happened: Aitana, the AI model, is not only making thousands of dollars every month, she has also fooled celebrities into thinking it is real.

Aitana was created by Rubén Cruz' modeling agency, The Clueless. Cruz was frustrated with real-life influencers and models over project delays and cancellations.

"We did it so that we could make a better living and not be dependent on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing," Cruz told Euronews.

Cruz says Aitana earns anywhere between $3,000 to $11,000 a month as a model. Cruz' agency receives up to $1,100 per advertisement, and Aitana has also become the face of a local sports supplement company.

Her Instagram account has over 128,000 followers and she has only 57 posts so far.

A glance at Aitana's account shows several posts where she looks quite realistic and almost too perfect. Some of these posts show her working out at a gym, while others show her sipping cocktails during a night out.

Her posts have fooled several celebrities, too, although Cruz refrained from naming them.

"One day, a well-known Latin American actor texted to ask her out. This actor has about 5 million followers and some of our team watched his TV series when they were kids," says Cruz.

Why It Matters: Inspired by Aitana’s success, The Clueless has designed a second virtual model named Maia. Brands are expressing interest in having their own AI models that embody their brand values.

This is also indicative of a growing trend in the marketing industry. For instance, in China, sellers are using AI clones to generate and stream commercials 24/7 using deepfakes of influencers, for as little as $1,000.

