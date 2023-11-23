Loading... Loading... Loading...

Black Friday deals are here in full force, with companies offering discounts on everything from phones to notebooks, TVs, smartwatches and headphones. But the best Black Friday deals are those that don't require you to break the bank.

Whether you're looking for a new gadget for yourself, or to gift it to someone, you need to shop smarter during this year’s Black Friday sales, not harder.

To help you out, Benzinga have collated the best Black Friday deals on Amazon.com Inc AMZN under $100.

Best Black Friday Deals Under $100

Earbuds And Headphones

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) with Lightning charging case

Deal price – $80 | Save – $50

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

Deal price – $70 | Save – $30

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Deal price – $90 | Save – $60

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones

Deal price – $98 | Save – $52

Streaming Devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Deal price – $40 | Save – $20

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

Deal price – $38 | Save – $12

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Deal price – $30 | Save – $20

E-readers And Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet 2023

Deal price – $80 | Save – $60

Kindle 2023

Deal price – $80 | Save – $20

Kindle Kids 2022 With Amazon Kids+ For 1 Year

Deal price – $100 | Save – $20

One By Wacom – Graphics Drawing Tablet

Deal price – $70 | Save – $30

Smart Speakers And Displays

Echo Show 8 2nd Gen

Deal price – $55 | Save – $75

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen

Deal price – $50 | Save – $50

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Deal price – $38 | Save – $22

Apple HomePod Mini

Deal price – $95 | Save – $5

Amazon Echo 4th Gen

Deal price – $55 | Save – $68

