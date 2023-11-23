Black Friday deals are here in full force, with companies offering discounts on everything from phones to notebooks, TVs, smartwatches and headphones. But the best Black Friday deals are those that don't require you to break the bank.
Whether you're looking for a new gadget for yourself, or to gift it to someone, you need to shop smarter during this year’s Black Friday sales, not harder.
To help you out, Benzinga have collated the best Black Friday deals on Amazon.com Inc AMZN under $100.
Best Black Friday Deals Under $100
Earbuds And Headphones
Apple AirPods (2nd generation) with Lightning charging case
Deal price – $80 | Save – $50
Deal price – $70 | Save – $30
Deal price – $90 | Save – $60
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones
Deal price – $98 | Save – $52
Streaming Devices
Deal price – $40 | Save – $20
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
Deal price – $38 | Save – $12
Deal price – $30 | Save – $20
E-readers And Tablets
Deal price – $80 | Save – $60
Deal price – $80 | Save – $20
Kindle Kids 2022 With Amazon Kids+ For 1 Year
Deal price – $100 | Save – $20
One By Wacom – Graphics Drawing Tablet
Deal price – $70 | Save – $30
Smart Speakers And Displays
Deal price – $55 | Save – $75
Deal price – $50 | Save – $50
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Deal price – $38 | Save – $22
Deal price – $95 | Save – $5
Deal price – $55 | Save – $68
