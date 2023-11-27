Kim Jong Un Grapples With Increasing Hair Loss Woes Among North Koreans: Report

Loading... Loading... Loading...

North Korean citizens are reportedly dealing with a rising hair loss issue, adding to the list of concerns for the nation’s supreme leader, Kim Jong Un.

What Happened: There has been an unexpected surge in the number of North Koreans experiencing baldness or hair thinning, Fox Business reported. South Korean experts, in a discussion with Radio Free Asia, said that various factors are contributing to this issue, such as infections that lead to hair loss and the use of harsh chemical products like soap and laundry detergent.

The problem appears to be escalating due to the country’s lack of effective treatment solutions.

Dr. Choi Jeong Hoon, a North Korean defector and notable researcher at Korea University’s Public Policy Research Institute, indicated that North Koreans find it challenging to acquire gentle chemical products. Besides, he pointed out that the high cost of treatment is beyond the reach of average citizens and is usually ineffective.

These treatments often comprise pharmaceutical and cosmetic solutions that may potentially worsen hair loss. Additionally, the report highlighted the impact of military hats on hair health due to insufficient ventilation.

Why It Matters: Interestingly, the hair loss issue is not exclusive to North Korea. South Korea has also been grappling with a similar problem in recent years, to the point where the situation has influenced political matters. For instance, in the previous year’s presidential election, candidate Lee Jae-myung suggested government-funded hair-loss treatments.

The sudden spike in hair loss among North Koreans reflects the broader issue of inadequate healthcare and lack of access to essential products in the country. The country has been grappling with severe food shortages and economic challenges. Kim’s focus on recent missile launches and ignoring domestic economic hurdles have garnered severe international criticism.

Photo Via Shutterstock

