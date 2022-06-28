Kim Jong-Un Braces For Another Jolt To North Korea Economy Due To Anticipated Floods

North Korea's beleaguered economy, which recently bore the brunt of COVID-19 for the first time, is again in trouble as the country braces for floods with the early monsoon.

What Happened: According to the state-owned media KCNAWatch, North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un presided over another ruling party meeting as Pyongyang gears up for 'possible flood' damage from heavy rains amid the ongoing fight with COVID-19.

In the meeting of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, Kim discussed "improving and readjusting the work system of Party guiding organs at all levels."

Kim has recently held a series of party meetings as Pyongyang continues to battle COVID-19 along with another "acute enteric epidemic." Now, the start of the rainy season earlier than usual is adding to the concerns of the top leader over the crop output in a country that is already suffering from chronic food shortages.

"Farm villages across the country are putting efforts into protecting paddy rice from rainstorm during the rainy season," KCNA said on Monday.

Why It Matters: North Korea faced a deteriorating economy even before the COVID-19 outbreak and outside observers and experts are expressing worries that this could further aggravate the country's economic hardships.

In 2020, Typhoons and torrential rains were among the difficulties that Kim said had created multiple crises at home, along with the pandemic.

The state media said the country has prepared more than 106,000 medical workers and hygienic workers to deal with potential major health issues caused by flooding.

