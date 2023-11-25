Kim Jong Un's Spy Satellite Targets US Military Bases, Raising Alarm

Loading... Loading... Loading...

North Korea's recent satellite launch, which has raised international concerns, was closely inspected by the nation's leader, Kim Jong Un.

What Happened: The satellite, purported to be used for spying, captured detailed images of strategic locations in South Korea and beyond, according to Reuters.

Although the satellite was launched earlier this week, South Korean defense officials and analysts have yet to independently verify its capabilities, the outlet reported.

Kim reportedly reviewed the photographs at the National Aerospace Technology Administration control center in Pyongyang, which included snapshots of Seoul, Mokpo, Kunsan, Pyeongtaek and Osan.

The images, taken on Friday morning as the satellite orbited over the Korean peninsula, show areas where U.S. and South Korean military bases are situated, Reuters reported, quoting the state news agency KCNA.

During its pass over Hawaii, the satellite also captured images of significant U.S. military locations, including Naval Station Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.

According to the report, one photo highlighted the U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, which was docked at Busan port in South Korea.

Amid the latest development, North Korea's state media criticized the U.S. for supplying advanced weapons to South Korea and warned of a potential global nuclear war stemming from conflicts on the Korean peninsula.

"The United States had better ponder over the catastrophic consequences entailed by the arms offer to the puppet forces," North Korea said in a commentary carried by KCNA on Saturday.

The commentary followed strong condemnations from international diplomats, including those from Japan, South Korea and the U.S., who criticized the satellite launch for destabilizing the region.

In response to North Korea's claims of imaging Guam, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik expressed skepticism, indicating that significant time was needed for effective satellite reconnaissance.

