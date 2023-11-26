Loading... Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-Ga.) recently published book “MTG” reads like an audition for the second position on the 2024 Republican presidential ticket, said a legal expert.

What Happened: The former U.S. Department of Justice attorney Lloyd Green reviewed Greene’s book for The Guardian and deemed it a platform for spreading extremist perspectives akin to those that Greene expressed on the House floor.

“Greene lies about Jan. 6. She claims Democrats abandoned the House chamber to the rioters and exited without resistance, in contrast to brave, gun-toting Republicans,” the ex-DOJ lawyer said discussing Greene’s book.

In her book, Greene wrote, “Several of the Republican congressmen said, ‘We’re going to stay right here and defend the House chamber.’ As they began barricading the door with furniture, I noticed not one Democrat was willing to stay to defend the chamber.”

These claims, however, have been strongly refuted by her fellow representatives, who have labeled them as ‘patently false.’

Jason Crow “was among Democrats who stood their ground and helped members of Congress escape,” Green said.

Green also criticizes the Georgia Congresswoman’s controversial comments about Jewish space lasers, which Greene defends in a roundabout way in the book.

Why It Matters: Green said the Republican Congresswoman’s “more than 275” pager book “duly reads like an audition for the No. 2 slot on the 2024 Republican presidential ticket.“

Despite being published by Winning Team, a company co-founded by Donald Trump Jr., the book was printed in Canada, not following the America First ethos.

While critics describe the book as a cocktail of “venom, score-settling, fiction, self-absolution, self-aggrandizement,” Greene has stated that her primary focus is serving her district. She also expressed a willingness to assist former President Donald Trump in any way possible.

