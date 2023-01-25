Marjorie Taylor Greene Ready To Be Trump's VP In 2024 And 'She's Not Shy About That': Report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is reportedly eager to become former President Donald Trump's 2024 running mate.

What Happened: Greene is making it clear that she's hoping to become Trump’s vice president, should he win the election in 2024, according to sources who spoke to NBC.

"She's ambitious — she's not shy about that, nor should she be," former Trump aid Steve Bannon said of Greene.

Benzinga previously reported that Green was among the lineup of loyalists that Trump is considering as his running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

According to Bannon, the representative sees herself being among the top names on the list. "She sees herself on the shortlist for Trump's VP... when MTG looks in the mirror, she sees a potential president smiling back," he told NBC.

A second unnamed source cited by NBC, who reportedly advised Greene and has ties to Trump, said her "whole vision is to be vice president."

Greene's spokesman Nick Dyer responded to the report, saying that she is "laser focused on serving the people of Northwest Georgia on her new committees in the GOP majority."

"People shouldn’t get wrapped up into rumors," he added.

Why It Matters: Greene's ambitions to become Trump's vice president could be tied to their agreement on key issues, including cutting taxes, building a wall on the southern border, and protecting the Second Amendment.

She has also been a vocal critic of what she calls the "deep state" and the "fake news media," and could continue to push those themes on the campaign trail.

Her supporters say that she is a strong backer of Trump and his policies and that she will be able to appeal to his base.

Trump has not publicly given any indication that he has decided on a vice-presidential pick at this time.

Photo: Shutterstock and Gage Skidmore on flickr