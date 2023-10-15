Trump's Son-In-Law Hoping For Ex-President's Reelection, Lindsey Graham Suggests Biden Threaten Iranian Oil Infrastructure And More: Top Politics News From This Week

As the week rolled by, the political landscape was far from quiet. From Senator Lindsey Graham’s suggestion for an aggressive stance on Iran to the latest 2024 election polls, the stories were as varied as they were interesting. Let’s dive in to get a quick recap.

Lindsey Graham’s Iranian Proposition

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has proposed a controversial solution to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. He suggested that if the situation deteriorates further, the Biden administration should warn Iran's Ayatollah of their intent to dismantle Iran's oil infrastructure. Graham made the statement during an interview, implying a potential shift in the U.S. approach to the Middle East crisis.

The 2024 Election Polls

Current President Joe Biden seems to have a narrow lead over Donald Trump in the 2024 election polls, suggesting a potential rematch of the 2020 election. Despite concerns about his age, Biden continues to poll well ahead of his limited challengers for the Democratic Party's nomination.

Trump’s Divine Connection?

At a recent Iowa rally, a supporter of former President Donald Trump expressed her belief in a divine connection between Trump and America's salvation. She asserted that Trump is a tool used by God to save America, showcasing the fervor and loyalty of Trump's fan base.

Kushner’s Hope for Trump’s Reelection

Jared Kushner, former senior advisor and son-in-law to Donald Trump, has publicly expressed his support for Trump's potential reelection in 2024. Kushner praised Trump's foreign policy achievements, particularly in the Middle East, during his term in office.

The Israel-Ukraine Aid Controversy

The Biden administration's proposal to combine U.S. aid to Israel and Ukraine into a single package has faced criticism from several House Republicans. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a critic of Ukraine aid, argued against combining the two aid packages, asserting that the challenges faced by Israel and Ukraine should be addressed separately.

