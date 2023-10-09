Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) proposed that the President Joe Biden=led administration should potentially target Iranian oil infrastructure amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

What Happened: Graham, on Monday, suggested that if the situation worsens, and hostages are harmed, the United States should warn Iran’s Ayatollah of their intent to dismantle Iran’s oil refineries and overall infrastructure, The Hill reported.

Graham, during an interview, said "If there is an escalation in this conflict, if hostages start getting killed, if Hezbollah in the north attacks Israel in strength, we should tell the Ayatollah we will destroy your oil refineries and your oil infrastructure."

“We will put you out of business. Without money coming from Iran and weapons coming from the Iranians, Hamas will be nothing. Hezbollah will be nothing." he added.

When questioned on who should execute the action against Iran's oil fields, Graham asserted it should be a joint effort between Israel and the U.S. He also referred to the ongoing conflict as an Israeli ‘9/11,' stressing the need to hold those responsible accountable.

Why It Matters: Hamas, supported by Iran, launched a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend. This has raised questions about Iran or Ayatollah’s involvement in the attack.

Jonathan Finer, U.S. deputy national security adviser, on Monday labeled Iran as "broadly complicit" in the Hamas attacks.

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official denied reports that Iranian security officials helped plan the attack or approved the incursion.

The conflict has resulted in a death toll of at least 900 individuals, including both soldiers and civilians, from both sides, The Associated Press reported.

President Biden confirmed that at least 11 Americans are among the casualties. Over 100 individuals have also reportedly been taken hostage by Hamas, some of which may be American citizens.

