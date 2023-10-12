Exxon Mobil To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

- Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion Holdings Corp. HYLN price target from $2 to $1. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Hyliion shares fell 1.4% to $0.6449 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities increased the price target for Target Corporation TGT from $120 to $135. B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Target shares fell 0.6% to close at $108.99 on Wednesday.
- Truist Securities boosted Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM price target from $110 to $131. Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Exxon Mobil shares fell 3.6% to close at $106.49 on Wednesday.
- Bernstein cut the price target for The Procter & Gamble Company PG from $162 to $153. Bernstein analyst Callum Elliott maintained a Market Perform rating. Procter & Gamble shares fell 1.2% to close at $143.00 on Wednesday.
- Barclays slashed the price target for First Solar, Inc. FSLR from $230 to $224. Barclays analyst Christine Cho upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. First Solar shares rose 3.6% to $157.00 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson increased Dynatrace, Inc. DT price target from $50 to $65. DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Dynatrace shares rose 2.8% to $49.55 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB price target from $125 to $118. Bernstein analyst Callum Elliott upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. Kimberly-Clark shares rose 1.4% to $121.00 in pre-market trading.
- Redburn Atlantic slashed E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO price target from $8.5 to $4. Redburn Atlantic analyst Alex Haissl downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. E2open shares fell 3.7% to $2.1098 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. ATXS from $20 to $18. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating. Astria Therapeutics shares fell 6.5% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lowered ResMed Inc. RMD price target from $273 to $202. RBC Capital analyst Craig Wong-Pan downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. ResMed shares fell 1.6% to $142.00 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein slashed Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP price target from $40 to $37. Bernstein analyst Callum Elliott maintained an Outperform rating. Keurig Dr Pepper shares rose 1.2% to $29.64 in pre-market trading.
