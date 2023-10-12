Why BSQUARE Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

OpGen, Inc. OPGN shares rose 432% to $1.79 in pre-market trading. Opgen said on Oct. 6, unit Curetis GMBH received payment of 750,000 euros related to the sale of certain Unyvero A50 Systems by Curetis to a strategic partner.

Secoo Holding Limited SECO shares gained 465% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Wednesday.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares rose 211% to $0.84 in pre-market trading. ReShape Lifesciences was granted U.S. patent #11779482 for "Intragrastric Device for Treating Obesity."

Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX shares climbed 74.2% to $0.4215 in pre-market trading, after gaining over 3% on Wednesday.

BSQUARE Corporation BSQR rose 44.4% to $1.79 in pre-market trading. Kontron America agreed to acquire BSQUARE for $1.90 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing an implied equity value of $38 million.

Versus Systems Inc. VS shares jumped 43.6% to $0.3096 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH rose 32% to $0.32 in pre-market trading.

Biocept, Inc. BIOC gained 30.9% to $1.22 in pre-market trading, after falling around 9% on Wednesday.

Taoping Inc. TAOP shares surged 12.4% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Wednesday. Taoping recently reported a narrower loss for H1.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD shares rose 23% to $2.25 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc TPST fell 30.4% to $6.80 in pre-market trading. Tempest Therapeutics shares jumped 2,879% on Wednesday, the company released new data demonstrating superiority of TPST-1120 arm across multiple study endpoints in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma study.

Agape ATP Corporation ATPC shares fell 28.6% to $1.30 in pre-market trading, after dipping 46% on Wednesday.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. PHIO fell 27.3% to $1.89 in pre-market trading. Phio Pharmaceuticals shares surged 91% on Wednesday after the company announced the poster presentation of two key preclinical studies of its INTASYL compound PH-894 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR shares fell 23.7% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after jumping around 52% on Wednesday.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND fell 22.2% to $0.1761 in pre-market trading, after surging 50% on Wednesday.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. VINO fell 19.5% to $0.8692 in pre-market, after jumping 21% on Wednesday.

AgileThought, Inc. AGIL fell 17.1% to $0.1509 in pre-market trading, after gaining 23% on Wednesday.

Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD shares fell 14.1% to $1.16 in pre-market trading, after declining around 3% on Wednesday.

Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT shares fell 13.8% to $0.31 in pre-market trading, after declining 5% on Wednesday.

Maris-Tech Ltd. MTEK shares fell 12% to $0.9060 in pre-market trading, after declining 10% on Wednesday.

