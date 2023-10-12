Walgreens, Delta Air Lines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $34.82 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares slipped 0.1% to $22.59 in after-hours trading.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE reported pricing of underwritten public offering of 19,728,189 shares of its common stock at $22.81 per share. Cerevel Therapeutics shares gained 1.3% to $23.11 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL to have earned $1.94 per share on revenue of $14.54 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Delta Air shares gained 0.2% to $36.04 in after-hours trading.

Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO announced it will present a strategic plan and reaffirmed previous full-year 2023 guidance. The company now sees adjusted loss of 70 cents to 90 cents per share for the third quarter, versus prior forecast for a loss of 70 cents to $1.00 per share. Victoria's Secret shares gained 2.5% to $15.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion before the opening bell. Domino's shares gained 0.1% to $354.47 in after-hours trading.

