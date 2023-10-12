Not Elon Musk, Not Tim Cook: America's Most Popular CEO As Voted By Employees Is ....

America's most popular CEOs, according to employees, has a shocking revelation. The world's richest person and Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, and the CEO of the world's most valuable company by market capitalization, Apple Inc.'s AAPL, Tim Cook, are not as popular amongst their employees.

What Happened: Blind, an anonymous social media platform for employees, has published a list of the most and the least popular CEOs in the US amongst their employees.

While the results are surprising, the reason is not – employees value job security, and their votes reflect it – eight out of the top ten companies in the list have not laid off their employees in 2023.

The survey included 13,171 participants who voted on 103 CEOs on this question: "Do you approve or disapprove of the way your CEO is handling their job?"

Riding The AI Wave: Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang topped the charts with a whopping 96% of Nvidia employees approving of his leadership.

Riding the AI wave, not only has Huang committed to zero layoffs, he has also promised a company-wide raise for all employees. In addition to this, Huang has also eliminated the traditional reviews of employees

The company rode on record data center revenue in the second quarter. The company's stock has also surged massively this year, rising nearly 227% in 2023 so far.

Cook In The Top Five, But Musk Is Unpopular

Apple CEO Cook, who has stewarded the company since taking over from Steve Jobs, remains highly popular amongst his employees. Again, while his peers have laid off employees this year, he has time and again called it as a "last resort" and hasn't used this option yet.

According to Blind's results, Cook has an approval rating of 83%, making him the fourth most popular CEO amongst employees.

In sharp contrast, Musk remains a very controversial figure. The survey shows over half of his employees do not approve of him. With a 53% disapproval rating, Musk is in the 40th position out of 103 CEOs. His approval rating stands at just 38%.

Other popular CEOs include Walmart Inc.'s WMT Doug McMillon, Palo Alto Networks Inc.'s PANW Nikesh Arora, and Databricks's Ali Ghodsi – they have an approval rating of 88%, 84%, and 83%, respectively.

On the other end of the spectrum, Western Digital Corp.'s WDC David Goeckeler and Nordstrom Inc.'s JWN Erik Nordstrom have a 0% approval rating.

Company CEO Approval Rating Company CEO Approval Rating Nvidia Jensen Huang 96% Western Digital David Goeckeler 0% Walmart Doug McMillon 88% Nordstrom Erik Nordstrom 0% Palo Alto Networks Nikesh Arora 84% Unity Technologies John Riccitiello 2% Apple Tim Cook 83% Alteryx Mark Anderson 3% Databricks Ali Ghodsi 83% Snap Evan Spiegel 3%

Photo courtesy: Nvidia Corp on Flickr

