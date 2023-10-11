Rep. Nancy Mace Says Jim Jordan 'Not Out Of The Mix': 'Talked To A Lot Of People Who Still Support Him'

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is not backing down on her support for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as a contender for the Speaker of the House role, despite the GOP’s nomination of Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.). Mace’s claims that some Democrats trust Jordan in this position have been met with skepticism, from CNN’s Jake Tapper.

What Happened: Tapper challenged Mace on her assertion that Democrats trust Jordan as a potential Speaker of the House. This followed the GOP’s nomination of Scalise for the role, a decision Mace has openly criticized.

Mace insists that Jordan, who lost to Scalise in a narrow vote for the GOP nomination, remains a strong contender. “I think Jim Jordan is not out of the mix. I’ve talked to a lot of people who still support him,” Mace stated. Despite Tapper’s insistence for proof, Mace declined to name the Democrats she claims trust Jordan.

Mace, the only GOP woman who voted to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), has been vocal about her support for Jordan in the Speaker race. She maintains her stance that her private discussions with Democrats reveal a preference for Jordan over Scalise, and has pledged to continue supporting Jordan in this week’s House floor votes, As reported by The Hill on Wednesday, .

Why It Matters: The GOP’s nomination of Scalise as their choice for the Speaker role was a significant development. As Benzinga reported earlier reported earlier this month, in a confidential GOP conference gathering, Scalise won the nomination with a 113-99 vote, narrowly defeating Jordan. The race was tight with no clear leader before the vote.

Jordan, a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, faces criticism from Democrats for leading investigations into President Biden and his family. His role in the Speaker race, and Mace’s continued endorsement of him, speaks volumes about the ongoing divisions within the GOP over the future of the position.

