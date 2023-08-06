Watch Elon Musk's Unusual Live Video Of Himself Doing A Bicep Curl In A Meeting Room

Elon Musk, the owner of X, made a peculiar and somewhat disorderly appearance on the platform on Friday. In a live video, the billionaire entrepreneur entertained his colleagues by performing bicep curls.

Musk shared the unusual video early Friday morning. During the footage, he appears to check his appearance, laughs and then shifts the camera's focus to a group of colleagues sitting in a meeting room.

At one point, Musk asks whether he is livestreaming. He then seeks clarification from the people in the room to confirm whether the streaming is working. Later in the video, he turns the camera around to showcase a group of people seated at a meeting table.

Also Read: Elon Musk Amused By 'Next-Level' Interaction With User Sporting Identical Voice On X

Musk is then seen picking up a dumbbell in front of everyone, doing a single bicep curl, and saying, "This is me curling a 45, so there you go."

Toward the end of the video, Musk says, "Looks like our video features are working." He then thanks X's users, saying, "Thanks for the test."

After the streaming ended, Musk posted on X, saying that the live video "now works reasonably well."

Now Read: Elon Musk's Massive 'X' Logo Atop Twitter's San Francisco Headquarters Prompts Investigation And Controversy

Photo: Shutterstock