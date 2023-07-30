Elon Musk Amused By 'Next-Level' Interaction With User Sporting Identical Voice On X

After Elon Musk engaged in a Spaces session hosted by an Elon Musk parody account on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, several users joked that they were living "in a simulation" due to the uncanny voice resemblance between Musk and another participant.

During the session, the billionaire entrepreneur spoke with Adrian Dittmann for about eight minutes. The interaction amused Musk, as he burst into laughter as soon as Dittmann spoke. Musk later tweeted, "That was next-level," and asked, "How do we know this is a real person?"

Dittmann, Musk's vocal doppelganger on X, clarified that no AI tool was used during their conversation and that his voice was natural.

Dittmann also tweeted about the interaction, writing, "Speaking to Elon is freaky. It's like talking to an alternate version of yourself that understands your humor better than anyone."