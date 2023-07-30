Elon Musk's Massive 'X' Logo Atop Twitter's San Francisco Headquarters Prompts Investigation And Controversy

As part of his revamp of the company formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk had a massive "X" logo installed on the roof of its headquarters in San Francisco on Friday — but not without controversy.

What Happened: Officials in San Francisco have initiated an investigation into the appearance of the metal "X" on top of the social media company's headquarters. Local authorities said the alteration was made without proper permission, the Associated Press reported.

According to the outlet, city officials say obtaining a permit is necessary to change letters or symbols on buildings, or erect signs, to ensure proper design and safety compliance.

The appearance of the "X" came about after San Francisco police intervened on Monday as workers attempted to remove the brand's iconic bird and logo from the building's side.

Police halted the process, citing safety concerns for pedestrians due to the lack of proper sidewalk precautions.

Patrick Hannan, a spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection, said earlier last week that any replacement letters or symbols require a permit to ensure "consistency with the historic nature of the building" and that additions are safely attached to the sign, according to the Associated Press.

Related Link: From Twitter To X, Musk Reveals Reasoning Behind The Bold Rebranding Move

"Planning review and approval is also necessary to install this sign. The city is making a complaint and initiating an investigation," he further told the outlet on Friday.

On Saturday, Musk posted a video of X's headquarters with the new "X" logo on top of the building while sharing his thoughts about companies leaving San Francisco.

The rebranding of Twitter to X has so far led to mixed reactions from both users and analysts alike. Additionally, the new name and logo may cause issues due to trademarks held by other companies.

Now Read: Musk Slammed For Saying Twitter Is Seeking 'The Least Wrong Truth' With Community Notes Feature