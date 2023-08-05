Musk's X Delays Ad Revenue Sharing Payout, Says No Revenue Share For Non-X Premium Users

Elon Musk's Twitter, now rebranded as "X," says that it won't be able to pay people who have signed up for ads revenue sharing.

In a tweet on Saturday, the X support team said that, because the company's ads revenue sharing program is so popular, it needs "more time to review everything for the next payout" and aims to get all eligible accounts paid as quickly as possible.

Musk also tweeted that interest in ad revenue share has far exceeded expectations, hence X will need "a few more days" to process.

Musk further said that users interested in ad revenue sharing on the platform must have an X premium membership. If the requirement isn't met, X will retain the users' portion of the ad revenue.

"We previously said that payments would occur the week of July 31. We need more time to review everything for the next payout and hope to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible," X Corp. said on its website.

On Thursday, Musk announced the platform's latest feature, saying that verified users can now download videos but only if the user who posted the content allows it.

X Corp has reportedly implemented significant ad price reductions to revive its commitment to advertising. It decided to slash ad prices to woo brands back to the platform.

Photo: Shutterstock