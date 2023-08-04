Tim Cook Reveals Apple Has Been Working On ChatGPT-Like AI Tech 'For Years'

During the quarterly earnings call, Apple Inc.’s AAPL CEO, Tim Cook, disclosed Cupertino’s long-term research and development on ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence technology.

What Happened: During the third quarter earnings call, Cook shed light on the company’s extensive research spanning various AI technologies, including generative AI akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

ChatGPT, released in November last year, has gained widespread recognition for its language processing capabilities and natural conversation generation. The technology almost single-handedly started an AI arms race among big tech companies like Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

See Also: Is ChatGPT 5 Coming Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

During the call, Cook emphasized the integral role of AI and machine learning in Apple’s product ecosystem.

He cited examples of recent innovations showcased at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference, such as Personal Voice and Live Voicemail, which were made possible by AI advancements.

He also mentioned previously announced life-saving features like fall detection, crash detection, and ECG, all of which relied on the power of AI and machine learning.

“None of these features that I just mentioned and many, many more would be possible without AI and machine learning. And so it’s absolutely critical to us,” Cook said.

Why It’s Important: Staying true to Apple’s habit of announcing things when they’re ready for the market, Cook didn’t share anything particular about what the company is developing on the generative AI side.

In May also, when Apple reported forecast-beating results for the fiscal year’s second quarter, Cook only mentioned AI in one answer, that too in a relatively vague manner.

This was a surprise because other tech giants like Meta Platforms Inc. META, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN are making aggressive headways in the segment.

However, an analyst previously predicted that despite Apple’s not-so-proactive approach, Cupertino could be the “one to benefit no matter where the industry goes.”

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Why Is Apple Killing 100s Of ChatGPT-Like Apps On the Chinese App Store?