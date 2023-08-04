Tim Cook Embraces Apple Vision Pro As Part Of His Daily Routine

Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook has revealed that he has been using the company’s first-generation mixed-reality headset Vision Pro daily.

What Happened: During Apple’s third-quarter earnings call, Cook expressed enthusiasm about Vision Pro’s capabilities and reception among the press, analysts, and developers.

With units already being shipped to the developer community for app development, the product will start “shipping early next year.”

See Also: Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max May Hit Your Wallet Hard With $1,299 Price Tag

While the tech mogul didn’t speak about any revenue forecasts related to the device, he did mention incorporating Vision Pro into his daily routine. “I’m using the product daily.”

In June this year, Cupertino started allowing developers to craft their own “spatial experiences” — a blend of virtual and augmented reality software — for the highly anticipated Vision Pro headset.

It was previously reported that while Apple has demonstrated the Vision Pro’s integration with apps like FaceTime and Safari, the company’s main focus is on external developers using the VisionOS AR infrastructure to release the hardware’s full potential.

Drawing inspiration from the App Store’s role in the iPhone’s success, Apple aims to replicate that triumph with the Vision Pro.

Why It’s Important: Earlier this year, Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he doesn’t think Apple Vision Pro has any “magical” technological advancements, but Cupertino’s entry in the AR/VR segment would give more “validation to the category.”

It is pertinent to note that Apple’s Vision Pro would come with a hefty price tag of $3,499, starkly contrasting with Meta’s upcoming Quest 3 headset, priced at $499.

Image source – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Weak iPhone Demand Could Lead To Apple’s Largest Q3 Revenue Drop Since 2016