End Result: Trump Indictment Strengthens, Hardens Support For Ex-President, Says Jim Jordan

On Tuesday, Donald Trump faced his third indictment, a move that has reportedly solidified and expanded his support base for the 2024 presidential bid.

What Happened: In a recent interview, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) stated that the indictment is strengthening Trump’s support, The Hill reports.



"I do think the end result, the takeaway is, I think this just strengthens, just hardens the support for President Trump and frankly expands it," said Jordan.



The indictment, led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, is part of an investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump surrendered himself for arraignment two days later.

According to Jordan, this expansion of support is due to a long-term sentiment held by people outside of Washington, who perceive the former president as being under attack by the nation’s capital.

Why It Matters: Trump was arraigned on charges tied to the Jan 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election on Thursday. The ex-president was indicted on four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.



Despite the legal challenges, Trump’s popularity among Republican voters remains robust, even amid potential indictments. Trump has consistently denied all charges and has depicted these investigations as a “witch hunt” by the government to suppress his candidacy.

Trump’s campaign has leveraged these indictments as a key feature of their fundraising appeals, with a quote at the top of his campaign website stating, “They’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just standing in the way!”

