Despite facing his third indictment for attempting to undermine democracy by overturning the 2020 election and disenfranchising lawful votes, former President Donald Trump and his inner circle remain unfazed.

What Happened: Special counsel Jack Smith unsealed an indictment against the former president earlier this week. Despite the serious nature of the charges, Trump and his inner circle remained calm as the announcement approached, largely because they were expecting it, NBC News reported.

Trump even continued with his regular schedule, including a previously planned dinner with Fox News executives, a source said.

"Obviously, we were expecting it, so it was not a shock, and it enabled the president to be prepared for it," one Trump adviser told the publication.

"The indictment itself had been widely panned, and so there is also that. You can't just criminalize the First Amendment. Most folks do not think that will hold up."

This is the third indictment faced by Trump and follows months of investigation, which involved grand jury testimony from various witnesses, including former Vice President Mike Pence.

Why It Matters: This indictment marks a momentous juncture in American history, creating a striking contrast where a former president faces legal jeopardy for attempting to overturn an election while concurrently running for the White House once again.

Despite the charges, Trump remains the overwhelming GOP front-runner for the 2024 presidential race.

Meanwhile, the judge overseeing Trump’s case, Tanya Chutkan, has previously ruled against Trump's legal interests. Trump’s supporters believe that the nation's justice system has been weaponized and politicized by President Joe Biden.



