Former Business Partner Of Hunter Biden Says President's Son Sold 'Illusion' Of Access To Washington

Devon Archer, former business partner of Hunter Biden, testified before the House Oversight Committee on Monday, stating that Hunter Biden was selling the “illusion” of access to his father, President Joe Biden.

However, Archer clarified that Hunter was selling the illusion of access to Washington, D.C., and knowledge of how it worked, not to his father directly. Archer provided no evidence linking President Biden to any of his son’s foreign business dealings.

What Happened: Archer’s testimony is the latest development in the Republican-led congressional investigations into the president’s son.

Both Republicans and Democrats have sought to highlight portions of Archer’s hourslong testimony to fit their competing political agendas. Archer affirmed that Hunter Biden did put his father on speaker phone in the presence of business partners, but business was never discussed, CNN reports.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) stated, “It’s clear from Mr. Archer’s testimony that Hunter Biden was not selling access to his father, but rather his own knowledge and experience in Washington.”

On the other hand, Representative James Comer (R-Ky.), who chairs the Oversight Committee, argued, “Despite Mr. Archer’s claims, the evidence suggests that Hunter Biden was leveraging his family name and connections for personal gain.”

Why It Matters: The testimony comes amid the collapse of a plea deal that would have allowed Hunter Biden to admit to two misdemeanor tax charges while avoiding a gun charge.

The deal’s collapse has led to a delay in proceedings, likely for at least a month. The plea deal’s uncertainty and the ongoing investigations into Hunter Biden’s business dealings have become points of contention in the political landscape, with Republicans claiming the extent of wrongdoing in the Biden family goes far beyond a simple tax and gun case.

