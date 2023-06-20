Donald Trump has labeled a plea deal, under which Hunter Biden tentatively agreed to admit guilt to two minor tax crimes, a massive cover-up.

What Happened: Trump made his comments on Truth Social. He likened the deal offered to President Joe Biden's son as a "full scale election interference ‘scam' the likes of which has never been seen in the country before."

The former president's post was delivered in capital letters. Trump compared the deal to a "traffic ticket" and said, "Joe is all cleaned up & ready to go into the 2024 presidential election."

Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential election, also compared how he was treated in comparison with Hunter. He called the Department of Justice and prosecutors "crooked."

Why It Matters: Under the plea deal, Hunter will admit to misdemeanor tax charges of failure to pay a combined tax liability of $1.2 million in 2017 and 2018. Additionally, he also plans to admit to illegally possessing a weapon.

Prosecutors are planning to recommend a sentence of probation for the tax counts and he is expected to be entered into a diversion program for the weapon.

Previously, Trump's son, Donald Jr., had lashed out at team Biden after reports emerged that the Internal Revenue Service removed the entire investigative team in Hunter's tax evasion probe.

The former president had sought reinstatement as president or holding fresh elections after Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last year that he was approached by the Federal Bureau of Investigation before a New York Post story about Hunter's laptop broke.

