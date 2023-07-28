GOP's Tim Scott Reminds DeSantis There Was 'No Silver Lining' In Slavery: 'It Was Just Devastating'

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott has criticized fellow contender Ron DeSantis over the governor’s support for Florida’s education standards, which mandate instruction on the so-called “benefits” of slavery.

What Happened: Scott, a senator from South Carolina, emphasized that there was “no silver lining in slavery” and questioned the appropriateness of such a curriculum, Politico reported.

"Slavery was really about separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating," he said.

The Florida education standards, backed by DeSantis, require middle school teachers to instruct students that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Why It Matters: The controversy surrounding the Florida curriculum comes amid the governor’s campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

This curriculum has drawn criticism from a wide range of political figures, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

In response to Donalds’ criticism, DeSantis questioned the representative’s loyalty to the Florida Republican party, asking whether he would side with Harris and liberal media outlets or with the state of Florida.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has seen his net approval rating slump to a new low of -24, according to a Civiqs poll. The poll found that DeSantis is struggling to make headway against former President Donald Trump.

Editor's Note: Artificial intelligence was used as a secondary aid in the writing of this story.

