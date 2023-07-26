Ron DeSantis Clashes With Kamala Harris Over Slavery Education Critique: 'Fake Narrative About...Florida'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has accused Vice President Kamala Harris of spreading a “hoax” about Florida’s historical education standards on slavery.

In an interview on “Jesse Watters Primetime“, DeSantis criticized Harris for her recent speech in Jacksonville, Florida Politics reports.

DeSantis’s Response: DeSantis argued that Harris had quickly flown to Florida “to spew this hoax” and “to try to push a fake narrative about what Florida did.”

He was referring to Harris’s criticism of the language in Florida’s education standards that suggested slaves “benefited” from slavery by learning skills.

See Also: Stop Making People Feel Bad: Plastic Surgeon Lambasts Ozempic Shaming

Harris’s Argument: Harris had strongly condemned this perspective. She questioned how anyone could suggest that there were any benefits amidst such atrocities.

“Adults know what slavery really involved — come on! It involves rape. It involves torture. It involves taking a baby from their mother. It involved some of the worst examples of depriving people of humanity in our world,” Harris said.

Read Next: Donald Trump Isn’t Happy With Senate Republicans For Not Denouncing The President: ‘Biden Is The Most Corrupt President’

Image via Shutterstock