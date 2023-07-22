Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came out all guns blazing in taking on President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, his running mate in the 2024 campaign, as the vice president slammed the state administration's new “African-American history standards” that were adopted this week,

What Happened: “Democrats like Kamala Harris have to lie about Florida's educational standards to cover their agenda for indoctrinating students and pushing sexual topics onto children,” DeSantis tweeted Friday.

“Florida stands in their way and we will continue to expose their agenda and their lies,” he said.

He also said the “Harris-Biden administration is obsessed with Florida,” while ignoring the chaos at the border, crime-infested cities, economic malaise, and the military recruitment crisis.

“Maybe if Biden's granddaughter moved to Florida, he'd actually visit her,” DeSantis said.

Why It's Important: During her keynote address at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.'s national convention in Indianapolis, Harris took potshots at the Florida State Board of Education for alleged history rewriting, omitting crucial facts, and avoiding uncomfortable topics until higher grades.

One of the new standards sought by the state requires instruction on how slaves developed skills, which in some instances, could reapplied for their personal benefit.

Harris said in her Thursday's address, “Just yesterday in the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery. They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it.”

Later on Friday in a speech in Florida, the vice president said, “We know the history. And let us not let these politicians who are trying to divide our country win.”

“They are creating these unnecessary debates. This is unnecessary to debate whether enslaved people benefited from slavery. Are you kidding me? Are we supposed to debate that?” she added.

