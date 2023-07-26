Xi Jinping Brings Back Wang Yi As Foreign Minister A Month After Qin Gang's Mysterious Absence

Wang Yi has returned to his role as China’s Foreign Minister for the second time, Reuters reports.

Wang’s Return: A month after the former foreign minister Qin Gang vanished from the public eye, Washington will now have to negotiate with a well-known figure in its efforts to stabilize relations with China.

Wang, who served as China’s top diplomat from 2013 to 2018, is known for his assertive approach and is expected to continue his tough stance on key issues, including Taiwan and the South China Sea.

His return comes at a time when U.S.-China relations are at a low point and need stabilization ahead of Chinese supremo Xi Jinping‘s meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and other international meetings involving the two countries. This includes the G20 Meet to be held in India and the meeting of APEC leaders in San Francisco, California.

Wang will also continue holding the role of the director of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign affairs commission along with that of the Foreign Minister.

