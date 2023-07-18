Where Is Xi Jinping's Close Ally? China Foreign Minister's Unusual Absence From Key Meetings Sparks Concerns

China’s Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, has been conspicuously absent from the public eye for three weeks, sparking speculation amidst a flurry of diplomatic activity in Beijing, CNN reports.

Qin, a trusted aide of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, has not been seen since June 25, after meetings with officials from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Russia. His absence is particularly noticeable given the recent high-profile visits by US officials Janet Yellen and John Kerry to the Chinese capital.

Speculation and Diplomatic Activity: Deng Yuwen, a former editor of a Communist Party newspaper now based in the US, said,”Given China’s status and influence in the world, it’s indeed very strange that its foreign minister has not appeared in public for more than 20 days.”

Qin’s absence was noted when he failed to meet European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell earlier this month and did not attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Indonesia. A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry cited “health reasons” for his absence at the ASEAN meeting.

Image by Shutterstock