U.S. stocks ended in the green on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite rising more than 80 points. The Dow traded up 0.08% to 35,438.07 while the NASDAQ rose 0.61% to 14,144.56. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 0.28% to 4,567.46.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Microsoft closed the day with a 1.70% increase at $350.98, with an intraday high of $351.89 and a low of $345.07. The 52-week high and low are $366.78 and $213.43 respectively. The technology giant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $56.2 billion, up 8% year-over-year, beating the Street consensus estimate. The company also reported earnings per share of $2.69, ahead of a Street estimate of $2.55. Microsoft Cloud quarterly revenue hit $30.3 billion, up 21% year-over-year.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Amazon saw a slight increase of 0.26% to close at $129.13. The stock reached an intraday high of $129.58 and a low of $128.53. The 52-week high and low are $146.57 and $81.43 respectively. Amazon recently reduced the purchase consideration for the Roomba maker’s takeover by 15%.

Alphabet Inc. GOOG

Alphabet’s Class A Stock GOOGL closed 0.56% higher at $122.21 on Tuesday. The company’s Class C stock (GOOG) rose by 0.75% to close at $122.79. The intraday high was $123.69 and the low was $121.53. The 52-week high and low are $129.55 and $83.45 respectively. Alphabet reported second-quarter revenue of $74.604 billion, a 7% increase year-over-year, beating the consensus estimate. The company also reported quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, beating analyst estimates. Alphabet also announced a CFO transition, with Ruth Porat assuming the newly created role of president and CIO, effective Sept. 1.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock fell by 1.40% to close at $265.28. The intraday high was $272.9 and the low was $265. The 52-week high and low are $314.67 and $101.81 respectively. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company is in preliminary talks with a major automaker to license its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. Tesla enthusiasts are speculating that Ford Motor Company might be the “major OEM” Musk mentioned.

Snap Inc. SNAP

Snap’s stock decreased by 1.42% to close at $12.51. The intraday high was $12.67 and the low was $12.35. The 52-week high and low are $13.89 and $7.33 respectively. Snap reported second-quarter revenue of $1.07 billion, down 4% year-over-year, but ahead of a Street consensus estimate. The company also reported a loss of two cents per share, beating a Street estimate of a loss of four cents per share. Snap ended the second quarter with 397 million daily active users, up 14%

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com