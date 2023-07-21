Volodymyr Zelenskyy Fires Ukraine's UK Ambassador Following Disagreement Over 'Unhealthy' Sarcasm Comments

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed his ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, following a public disagreement over comments made by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

What Happened: Prystaiko had publicly criticized Zelenskyy’s response to Wallace’s remarks suggesting Ukraine had not shown enough “gratitude” for Western financial support, CNN reports.

The tension originated at a NATO summit in Lithuania earlier this month, where Wallace expressed that Western allies wanted to see gratitude for their military contributions to Ukraine’s war effort. Zelenskyy’s response to these comments was deemed “unhealthy” sarcasm by Prystaiko, leading to his dismissal.

Wallace’s comments were in response to Zelensky’s grievances about his country not receiving a timeline for NATO membership. Wallace recalled a visit to Ukraine last year, during which he was handed a list of requested weapons, leading him to state, “You know, we’re not Amazon.”

Prystaiko’s dismissal comes at a time when Ukraine is facing a significant escalation in its conflict with Russia, as highlighted by a recent massive attack on the Ukrainian port of Odesa by Russia.

Photo by Shag 7799 on Shutterstock