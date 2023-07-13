The U.K. on Wednesday said Kyiv should show appreciation for the donations of weapons in order to convince Western politicians to provide further support in its fight against Russia.

What Happened: The U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, speaking on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania, said he had warned Kyiv that its Western allies were “not Amazon," Reuters reported.

Wallace said Ukraine had to persuade U.S. lawmakers and “doubting politicians in other countries that it’s worth it,” adding that “whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude.”

See Also: Henry Kissinger Falls For Russian Prankster Duo Posing As Ukraine’s Zelenskyy — And Lets Slip Some Confidential Stuff

Wallace’s comments came in response to media queries about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's grievances about his country not receiving a timeline for NATO membership.

The defense secretary also recalled that he had visited Ukraine last year, during which he was handed a list of requested weapons. “You know, we’re not Amazon,” he said, adding that, “I told them that last year when I drove 11 hours to be given a list.”

Since the onset of the war last year, London has been one of Kyiv’s strongest allies, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has emphasized that Britain and its allies will intensify their support for Ukraine. “President Zelenskiy has expressed his gratitude for what we have done on a number of occasions,” Sunak told the media at the Vilnius summit.

See Also: Western Sanctions Against Russia Force Countries To Bring Gold Reserves Home

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy responding to Wallace’s comments said, “We were always grateful to the U.K., the prime minister, and the minister of defense because the people are always supporting us.”

“I didn’t know what he meant and how else we should be grateful. Maybe the minister wants something special but we have wonderful relations.”

Read Also: Ukrainian Military May Have Used Popular Running App To Take Out Russian Navy Commander

Photo by Dmytro Larin on Shutterstock