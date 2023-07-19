Chris Christie Says 'No Way In Hell' To Being Trump's Vice President

A former ally of Donald Trump is speaking out about the potential of being asked to serve as the running mate of the former president in the 2024 election.

What Happened: After a public falling out, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Trump have exchanged insults back and forth at each other.

With that in mind, it likely won’t come as a huge surprise that Christie shot down any potential of serving as the vice president under Trump in the future.

Christie was asked the question during an interview on Newsmax this week and simply replied with a “No.”

“I spoke to Mike Pence, the job doesn’t sound like it was too great,” Christie added.

In a tweet by Christie that shared a video clip of the interview, Christie took it a step further.

“Would I consider Trump’s VP? No way in hell — just ask Mike Pence,” Christie tweeted.

During the Newsmax interview, Christie also defended Pence and the way he has been treated by Trump and his followers.

Christie said people chanted that Pence should be hung outside of Capitol Hill and Trump was okay with that.

“Is that the kind of president we want?”

Christie added that it was unfair to a “good conservative like Mike.”

“What kind of President incites a mob to hang his own VP?”

Christie continues to criticize Trump over rumors that he will be skipping Republican debates.

Last week, Christie also said he would beat Trump in a hypothetical UFC fight when asked by Fox News host Piers Morgan who would win between the two 2024 presidential candidates.

“Oh, come on. The guy is 78 years old. I’d kick his ass.”

Christie added that he would fight Trump anywhere the former president wants in any arena, saying that it could be a “debate stage or in the octagon.”

Why It’s Important: Trump holds a significant lead in the latest election poll with 55% of Republican support, significantly more than Christie’s 2%.

A look at campaign funding showed Christie has $1.6 million in remaining funds after the second quarter and low spending during the same quarter.

Christie was one of the few presidential candidates who spoke out against Trump as news broke that he could face a third indictment over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. While others blamed the legal system and said Trump should not be charged, Christie took the time to Tweet to take on Trump.

“Let me be clear: his conduct on January 6th proves he doesn’t care about our country & our Constitution. He lost the election & instead of accepting it he tried to overturn the election, undermine democracy & provoked Jan. 6. His lies have consequences.”

Christie publicly endorsed Trump after dropping out of the 2016 election and was seen as a potential vice president candidate, a role that ultimately went to Pence. Christie was added to Trump’s transition team during the 2016 election.

News of Christie turning down the potential of being a vice president under Trump came shortly after Ron DeSantis said he would rather stay on as Florida governor than be a vice president under Trump.

“I’m not a number two guy,” DeSantis said.

Trump had not discussed his candidates for vice president yet, but some members of the Republican party like Marjorie Taylor Greene have thrown their hats in the ring.

