Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday made it clear that he would not accept the offer to become former President Donald Trump‘s running mate if he fails to secure the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: DeSantis told the "Wisconsin Right Now" radio show, "I don't think so, I'm not a number two guy," NBC News reported.

He said he would rather stay on as governor because the vice president "doesn't really have any authority."

When asked who he sees as his own running mate, the Florida leader said, “It's a little bit presumptuous to be doing that at this stage.”

“I'm here to win the early primaries and that's what we've got to do first,” he added.

Why It Matters: Trump and DeSantis are both potential contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and have launched a barrage of attacks at each other amid escalating tension.

Trump has previously berated DeSantis, stating that his campaign is "dead" and "heading to hell." DeSantis, however, remains confident that his lead over Trump will grow in the second half of 2023 as he continues to gain support within the Republican party.

Meanwhile, a Trump campaign spokesperson was dismissive of DeSantis' remarks. "Ron DeSantis isn't anybody's guy. He's not ‘the guy.' He's just ‘a guy.' Ron is just there, sullen and sad, because his numbers are as tiny as him," the spokesperson said.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

