Chris Christie Accuses Trump's Son-In-Law Of Withholding Details In Testimony: 'He Doesn't Want To Be Disinvited To Thanksgiving'

GOP presidential candidate and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner may not have told the entire truth to the Atlanta grand jury investigating the former president for his role in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

What Happened: A recent New York Times report revealed that Ivanka Trump‘s husband Kushner reportedly testified before a grand jury in Washington last month and told the jury that the former president believed that the election was stolen.

Speaking to ABC News, Christie, who was a former ally of the ex-president, said, "[Trump] doesn't believe he won. He was concerned before the election that he was losing, and I know that because he said it to me directly. So, you know, he knows he didn't win. But his ego won't permit him to believe that he's the only person in America, outside the state of Delaware, to ever have lost to Joe Biden. And so his ego is running that."

"And am I surprised that Jared Kushner would say that? He doesn't want to be disinvited to Thanksgiving, so he said what he needed to say," he added.

Christie and Kushner share a sour history that dates back to the early 2000s. Christie, who was then a federal prosecutor, successfully persuaded a jury to convict Kushner’s father on charges of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering.

According to Christie’s memoir, Jared never forgave him for his involvement in the prosecution of his father. In April 2016, Kushner reportedly pleaded with his father-in-law not to appoint Christie as the transition chairman, Vanity Fair reported.

Meanwhile, a former U.S. prosecutor and legal analyst, Glenn Kirschner, also suggested that Kushner may have lied to the grand jury. Kirschner said Kushner could have placed himself in legal jeopardy if he provided false information to the jury investigating the Jan. 6 events.

