Hunter Biden‘s lawyer, on Thursday, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump‘s legal team, alleging that the former president had engaged in consistent defamation of President Joe Biden‘s son on social media platforms.

What Happened: Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell, in his letter, argued that Trump's repeated comments may pose a serious threat to the Biden family.

"I am sending you this letter to make a demand that your client, former President Donald Trump, cease and desist from making public statements about my client which are both defamatory and likely to incite Mr. Trump's followers to take actions against Mr. Biden and which could lead to his or his family's injury," Biden’s attorney, wrote in the letter.

Addressed to four of Trump’s lawyers, the letter accuses the former president of invoking Biden’s name on social media in a way that harasses and incites his followers, consistently engaging in this behavior almost daily since Trump himself faced indictment. Trump’s posts amount to "thinly veiled calls to action to his easy-to-trigger followers," Lowell said.

Lowell also referred to a July post on Trump’s Truth Social platform where the former president stated that David Weiss, the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden, lacked the courage to prosecute Biden. Trump said Weiss issued a “traffic ticket instead of a death sentence” for Biden.

“We are just one such social media message away from another incident, and you should make clear to Mr. Trump — if you have not done so already — that Mr. Trump's words have caused harm in the past and threaten to do so again if he does not stop,” the lawyer said.

