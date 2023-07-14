Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly told the grand jury that the former president believed that the election was stolen.

What Happened: Kushner testified before a grand jury, along with other witnesses at the federal courthouse in Washington last month, in Trump’s alleged attempts to undermine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, reported The New York Times.

According to a person familiar with the matter, during his testimony, Kushner asserted that it was his understanding that Trump genuinely believed the election had been stolen.

The report added that the witnesses have also been questioned on whether Trump acknowledged his defeat in the 2020 election. The witnesses were also asked about Trump’s statements made in the leadup to the 2020 election.

According to the Times, the special counsel's office also interviewed former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin. During the interview, Griffin reportedly informed prosecutors that Trump remarked, “Can you believe I lost to Joe Biden?” in the days immediately following the election.

Multiple media reports have highlighted that the dynamics between the former president, his eldest daughter, and his son-in-law have become increasingly uncomfortable since they departed from Washington in 2021.

The Times also reported that Trump was “very upset” that both Kushner and Ivanka Trump testified before the Jan. 6 committee and had cooperated with federal investigators in cases against him.

