Former President Donald Trump acknowledged that it was “probably” a mistake to appoint Christopher Wray, who has been accused of protecting President Joe Biden's family, as the head of the FBI.

What Happened: In an interview with Fox News set to air Sunday, Trump said his decision to appoint Wray as FBI chief during his time in the top office was based on a recommendation from former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, reported The Hill.

"Sadly, it probably was," Trump said in an excerpt released Friday when the host asked him if it was a mistake for him to put Wray in charge of the FBI.

"You know, he was recommended very strongly by Chris Christie, who is, you know, a sad case," Trump said.

Trump, who rarely acknowledges making an error, made the remarks at a time when the FBI, under Wray’s leadership, has been subject to continuous criticism from Republicans, including fromthe former president himself.

Trump then went on to criticize Christie for his low poll numbers in the GOP presidential primary, highlighting that the former New Jersey governor typically receives minimal support in the single digits.

Amid the escalating competition for the Republican nomination, Trump and Christie have been launching a barrage of accusations against each other. Earlier, Christie, in a tweet, called Trump a crybaby and loser for threatening to skip primary debates. Trump also targeted Christie for his weight.

