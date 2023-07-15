Buffett's Deficit Fix, Krugman's Inflation Comments And Dimon's Economic Worries: This Week's Economic Round-Up

This week in economics was marked by insightful comments, strategic moves, and a few concerns. From Warren Buffett’s resurfaced solution for the US deficit to Paul Krugman’s question about June inflation, the economic landscape continues to evolve. Let’s delve into the details.

Warren Buffett’s Solution for US Deficit

As the US debt balloons to record levels, Warren Buffett’s 5-minute fix for the US deficit has resurfaced. The billionaire investor’s solution has sparked a debate about the best ways to manage the country’s growing debt. Read the full article here.

Paul Krugman on June Inflation

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has raised a question about the June inflation print. He wonders if it’s just another head fake or a real concern, stating that history makes him nervous. His comments have added to the ongoing discussions about inflation. Read the full article here.

Jamie Dimon’s Economic Concerns

While many are worried about a potential recession, Jamie Dimon is concerned about bigger threats like nuclear blackmail. The CEO of JPMorgan Chase JPM has a unique perspective on the economic challenges facing the world. Read the full article here.

Major US Banks Write Off Loans

Major US banks, including Goldman Sachs GS, JP Morgan JPM, and Wells Fargo WFC, have reportedly written off $5bn in loans. This move has significant implications for the banking sector and the broader economy. Read the full article here.

Rate Hike Speculation Cools

Speculation about a rate hike has cooled as US producer inflation softens. Economists are predicting a slower pace of tightening by the Federal Reserve, which could have a significant impact on the economy. Read the full article here.

You can read more on Benzinga's economic coverage by following this link.

Image Via Shutterstock