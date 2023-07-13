While People Fret Over Recession, Jamie Dimon Is Worried About Bigger Threats Like 'Nuclear Blackmail'

While many are concerned about a potential recession, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, has expressed greater worry over global threats such as the Russia-Ukraine war, nuclear blackmail, and disruptions to key supply chains.

What Happened: Dimon anticipates that American households will deplete their pandemic savings by the end of this year, leading to a decrease in consumer spending and a possible economic slowdown, Business Insider reports. Despite this, he believes that the increases in wages, home values, and stock prices over the past decade will mitigate the impact of a downturn.

Dimon stated that the American consumer is in great shape even if we face a recession, adding that this is generally true for businesses as well. He expressed more concern about the escalation of global issues.

“The war in Ukraine spreading out, nuclear blackmail, food doesn’t get delivered, starvation in Africa. I’m far more worried about that.”

Why It Matters: These comments come at a time when the possibility of a recession is still being debated.

Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury Secretary, has stated that a recession is “not completely off the table,” despite a healthy economy and labor market, as reported by Benzinga.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to pose a significant global threat, with President Joe Biden stating that there is no consensus on Ukraine’s potential entry into NATO during the war.

